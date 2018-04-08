Air Force: 2 Pilots Killed from Fighter Jet Crash

The Air Force has confirmed that two pilots died following Thursday's crash of an F-15K fighter jet.



The Air Force announced on Friday that the remains found at the site of the crash in Mount Yuhak in Chilgok County, North Gyeongsang Province belonged to the two pilots, a captain and a first lieutenant.



The Air Force recovered the jet’s black box on Friday after mobilizing 70 forces to collect debris. Analyzing the black box and determining what caused the crash is expected to take around a month.



The Air Force said that the F-15K was returning to an Air Force base in Daegu after taking off for an air maneuvers exercise. It added that the jet was flying on instruments due to poor visibility resulting from inclement weather.



The ill-fated jet first began operations in July 2008 and had a flying record of two-thousand-158 hours.



The deceased captain had a record of some 890 flying hours and the first lieutenant roughly 280 flying hours.