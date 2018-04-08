Court Rules against Ex-President Park's Aide for Biz Intervention

Write : 2018-04-06 12:56:21 Update : 2018-04-06 14:23:00

A Seoul court on Friday issued a suspended sentence for former presidential secretary Cho Won-dong who was indicted for colluding with former President Park Geun-hye in a botched attempt to pressure CJ Vice Chairwoman Lee Mi-kyung to step down.

The Seoul Central District Court handed a one-year prison term suspended for two years to Cho for attempted coercion.

The court also held Park responsible for seeking Lee's removal. 

The court said it recognizes that Park ordered Cho to have Lee dismissed and in order to follow the orders, Cho met with CJ Chairman Sohn Kyung-shik and conveyed Park’s intent in July 2013.

Lee, who is the daughter of CJ Group's founder, was running the group's media division, which produced films and TV programs deemed offensive to conservative politicians.

