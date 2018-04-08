Thousands Suspend Life-sustaining Treatment after Well-dying Law Implemented

More than three-thousand patients have forgone life-prolonging treatment since the Hospice, Palliative Care and Life-sustaining Treatment Decision-making Act, commonly known as the well-dying law, went into effect two months ago.



According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the Korea National Institute for Bioethics Policy on Friday, a total of three-thousand-274 terminally ill patients withheld or suspended life-sustaining treatment between February fourth, when the well-dying law took effect, and April third.



Life-sustaining treatment refers to medical procedures that use a respirator, cardiopulmonary resuscitation, dialysis and chemotherapy to prolong a patient’s life, but don't treat the illnesses.