Gov’t Seeking to Curb Plastic Bag Use in Convenience Stores

The Environment Ministry is seeking an agreement with convenience stores to curb the use of plastic bags, which are at the center of the escalating confusion over the collection of recyclable trash.



A ministry official said on Friday that the government has been pushing to reduce the usage of such bags in convenience stores since the second half of last year as a growing number of people are spending in mini markets. He explained that the government is continuously working to narrow differences with the convenience store industry.



Supermarket chains reached an agreement with the Environment Ministry in 2010 on banning the sale of plastic shopping bags and have not been using such bags since October 2010. They instead sell or offer standard trash bags, paper bags and cardboard boxes.



Currently, convenience stores sell plastic shopping bags for 20 won per piece with a refund guarantee.