Ousted President Park Sentenced to 24 Years in Prison

Anchor: A Seoul court has sentenced former President Park Geun-hye to 24 years in prison on corruption charges. The prosecution had demanded 30 years in prison for Park, who was ousted early last year in a massive corruption scandal involving her longtime confidante Choi Soon-sil.

Lee Bo-kyung has more.



Report: The Seoul Central District Court on Friday delivered its verdict on disgraced ex-President Park Geun-hye, almost a year after she was formally indicted on 18 charges on April 17th last year.



In the sentencing televised live from 2.10 p.m., the court found Park guilty of 16 charges and sentenced her to 24 years in prison and a fine of 18 billion won. The prosecution had sought 30 years in prison and a fine of 118-point-five billion won.



The court said the defendant abused her authority as president, resulting in a big confusion in state order and an unprecedented expulsion of the president. It said that the main responsibility for these wrongs lies with the defendant who abandoned the responsibilities granted by the Constitution.



Sixty-six-year-old Park did not show up at the sentencing hearing. She has been boycotting her trial in protest of the court's decision to extend her detainment in October last year.



Charges against Park included bribery, abuse of power, coercion and leaking state secrets.



On the charge that Park, in collusion with her longtime confidante Choi Soon-sil, received or was promised 43-point-three billion won in bribes from Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, the court recognized​ seven-point-29 billion won as bribery.



The court also found that she demanded seven billion won from Lotte Group and eight-point-nine billion won from SK Group in exchange for business favors.



She was additionally found responsible for blacklisting artists and cultural figures critical of her government. Park had denied all the allegations and pleaded not guilty.



Park was removed from office last March on a Constitutional Court ruling following massive protests.



In February, Choi was found guilty of most of the 18 charges against her, and sentenced to 20 years in prison, five years less than what prosecutors had demanded.



The court allowed the sentence hearing Friday to be broadcast live in light of high public interest. It marks the first time a trial has been televised live in South Korea since the Supreme Court changed guidelines on court proceedings last year to allow such practice.

Lee Bo-kyung, KBS World Radio News.