Trial for Former President Lee Likely to Begin Late April

The trial for former President Lee Myung-bak will likely begin as early as late April.



The Seoul Central District Court assigned Lee's case to a criminal court on Monday soon after the prosecution indicted the ex-president on 16 charges including bribery, embezzlement and abuse of power.



A court official said that the case has been designated as important and requires a fast-track trial in light of its significance and high public interest.



The first pretrial hearing is expected to be held at the end of this month.