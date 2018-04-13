Institute: Fine Dust Becoming More Dense and Lasting Longer

Fine dust watches are being issued more frequently and the particulate concentration is becoming higher and lasting longer.



That’s according to Gyeonggi Province’s Institute of Health and Environment which announced on Tuesday that fine dust and ultra-fine dust watches and warnings were issued a total of 42 times for four regions in the province for 16 days, so far this year. That’s far higher than the 36 times for the same regions for 16 days during the same period last year.



This year also saw a higher concentration of fine particulates during the time the advisories were issued compared to last year.



The average concentration of fine and ultra-fine dust when the advisories were issued reached 149 parts per million, or higher than the 132-point-eight posted last year.



Once an advisory was issued, the dust lasted for an average of 19-point-eight hours this year compared to 16-point-three hours last year.