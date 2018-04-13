Gwanghwamun Square to be Expanded with Focus on History, Pedestrian Use

Write : 2018-04-10 16:48:27 Update : 2018-04-10 19:43:33

Gwanghwamun Square to be Expanded with Focus on History, Pedestrian Use

The Gwanghwamun Square in downtown Seoul will be expanded and renovated into a more pedestrian-friendly public place.

The Seoul city government and the Cultural Heritage Administration on Tuesday announced a basic plan on redesigning the square and signed a business agreement.

The city and the heritage agency will conclude the design by next year and begin construction in 2020 aiming for completion by 2021.

Under the master plan, a new "history plaza" will be built on a section of Sajikno and Yulgokno streets in front of Gwanghwamun Gate. It will be part of the larger Gwanghwamun Square at 450 meters wide, 100 meters long and measuring 47-hundred square meters.

A wide ceremonial platform called "woldae," which used to stand outside Gyeongbok Palace, will also be restored. It was dismantled during the colonial era when the Japanese Government-General building was constructed inside the Joseon Dynasty royal palace.

A statue of a mythical unicorn lion called "haetae" will also be reinstated to its original place.

The new history plaza will be a venue for various events on Korean tradition and culture such as the royal changing-of-the-guard ceremony. 

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio Mobile
  • KBS World Radio Mobile
  • The new app consolidates KBS World Radio’s news and feature contents with services previously provided through separate apps...

<

1 / 4

>