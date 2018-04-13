Gwanghwamun Square to be Expanded with Focus on History, Pedestrian Use

The Gwanghwamun Square in downtown Seoul will be expanded and renovated into a more pedestrian-friendly public place.



The Seoul city government and the Cultural Heritage Administration on Tuesday announced a basic plan on redesigning the square and signed a business agreement.



The city and the heritage agency will conclude the design by next year and begin construction in 2020 aiming for completion by 2021.



Under the master plan, a new "history plaza" will be built on a section of Sajikno and Yulgokno streets in front of Gwanghwamun Gate. It will be part of the larger Gwanghwamun Square at 450 meters wide, 100 meters long and measuring 47-hundred square meters.



A wide ceremonial platform called "woldae," which used to stand outside Gyeongbok Palace, will also be restored. It was dismantled during the colonial era when the Japanese Government-General building was constructed inside the Joseon Dynasty royal palace.



A statue of a mythical unicorn lion called "haetae" will also be reinstated to its original place.



The new history plaza will be a venue for various events on Korean tradition and culture such as the royal changing-of-the-guard ceremony.