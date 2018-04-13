Prosecution Plans to Freeze Assets of Indicted Ex-Pres. Lee Myung-bak

The prosecution is pushing to temporarily freeze the assets of former President Lee Myung-bak who has been indicted on a slew of corruption charges.



According to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office on Tuesday, the prosecution will ask the court to issue an order as early as this week to freeze and seize Lee's assets and is currently reviewing a list of the ex-leader's assets.



If the request is granted, Lee will be barred from spending or transferring the frozen assets until the court delivers its verdict on him.



On Monday, the prosecution indicted the ex-president on 16 charges, including bribery, embezzlement and abuse of power.



Lee is accused of receiving eleven billion won in kickbacks from the National Intelligence Service through his presidential aides as well as from corporations, including Woori Financial Holdings.