Gov't to Support Waste Firms in Disposal of Plastic Bags, Styrofoam

The government plans to provide financial assistance to local waste removal companies as part of efforts to cope with a nationwide recyclable trash-collection problem.



The Ministry of Environment reported the plan to President Moon Jae-in during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.



Under the plan, the ministry will reduce the financial burden related to the disposal of plastic bags and styrofoam materials, much of which have been deemed no longer recyclable since China banned imports of such waste resources early this year.



The ministry said it will revise related laws in the coming days to provide the help.



It also plans to encourage local governments to directly collect plastic bags and styrofoam materials from apartment complexes where such waste is left uncollected or mediate between recycling firms and those apartments.