Strong Wind Advisory Issued, Yellow Dust Expected on Wed.

A strong wind advisory has been issued in the nation’s capital and coastal areas.



The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said on Tuesday that the advisory was issued as of 4 p.m. in the Seoul metropolitan area and many seaside regions in the provinces of Gangwon, Chungcheong, Jeolla and Jeju.



A KMA official attributed the strong wind to the growing density of atmospheric pressure between a low pressure system in the north and a high pressure system in the south, warning it will remain windy through Wednesday morning.



The KMA added that, when the wind dies down, another band of fine and yellow dust will hit the nation.