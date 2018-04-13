Prosecution Appeals Court's Ruling on Ex-Pres. Park

Prosecutors have appealed a ruling by the Seoul Central District Court to sentence former President Park Geun-hye to 24 years in prison and slap her with fines of 18 billion won.



The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office announced on Wednesday that it appealed the court's decision, raising issue with the not guilty verdicts on some charges against Park.



The prosecution is apparently determined to prove that Park is guilty of soliciting and pocketing bribes from Samsung Group, in collusion with her long-time friend Choi Soon-sil, in return for ensuring Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong’s succession and full control of the group.



A court decision on that charge is closely linked to other related trials, including Lee’s trial which is currently being reviewed by the Supreme Court.



With the prosecution’s appeal, Park’s case, regardless of her intention, will be dealt with at a high court.



In February, the prosecution had sought a 30-year prison sentence and a fine of 118-and-a-half billion won for the ousted president but the Seoul Central District Court sentenced Park to 24 years in prison, finding her guilty of 16 out of 18 charges.