S. Korea to Reform College Entrance Procedure

South Korea's two-track college entrance process will likely be merged beginning in 2022.



The Education Ministry on Wednesday unveiled a plan to reform the current college entrance process.



Under the plan, the separate application period for those making a submission mostly based on their high school grade point average, or GPA, and school activities, instead of their College Scholastic Ability Test(CSAT) scores, is likely to disappear and there will be a single application period after students take the CSAT early November.



It is also likely that there will be more entry requirements based on the CSAT, as there are currently more procedures based on school grades and activities.



The relative grading system for the college entrance test is widely expected to remain, though some believe it may be changed to an absolute scale.



The ministry says it requested a presidential council on national education to review five alternate plans on reforming the college application system and reach a decision by August.