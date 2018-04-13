Prosecution Files for Warrant to Arrest Opposition Lawmaker

The prosecution is seeking to arrest a lawmaker of the largest opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) over his suspected roles in unlawful employment practices at a public firm.



The prosecution announced the move against Representative Yeom Dong-yeol on Wednesday, adding he is facing charges of abuse of power and obstruction of duty. Yeom is suspected of pulling strings for 21 job applicants for state-owned casino Kangwon Land in 2013.



An aide of the lawmaker and then Kangwon Land President Choi Heung-jip were indicted over the case in December. Yeom is denying all charges.