Write : 2018-04-11 17:08:07 Update : 2018-04-11 18:22:30

Prosecution Files for Warrant to Arrest Opposition Lawmaker

The prosecution is seeking to arrest a lawmaker of the largest opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) over his suspected roles in unlawful employment practices at a public firm. 

The prosecution announced the move against Representative Yeom Dong-yeol on Wednesday, adding he is facing charges of abuse of power and obstruction of duty. Yeom is suspected of pulling strings for 21 job applicants for state-owned casino Kangwon Land in 2013. 

An aide of the lawmaker and then Kangwon Land President Choi Heung-jip were indicted over the case in December. Yeom is denying all charges. 

