The Environment Ministry says it is going to use drones to track down local companies responsible for aggravating the country's fine dust problem.



Under the plan, drones equipped with pollutant-detecting sensors will measure air quality in real-time to catch firms that release excessive amounts of air pollutants. The unmanned flying devices will also use cameras to secure evidence.



Once the drones find the culprits, the ministry will dispatch environmental law enforcement officials to the violating companies to catch them red-handed and levy punishment.



Observers are welcoming the move, saying the drones will make crackdowns on air polluters more efficient.