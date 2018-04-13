Tension Rising over Construction Plan at THAAD Site in Seongju

Write : 2018-04-11 18:50:21 Update : 2018-04-11 18:59:25

Tension Rising over Construction Plan at THAAD Site in Seongju

Tensions are flaring again over the U.S. THAAD missile shield system in South Korea as the military is seeking to bring in construction materials and devices to build additional facilities. 

Early on Wednesday, the Ministry of National Defense attempted to garner understanding from six groups opposing the move, including residents of Seongju, North Gyeongsang Province, where THAAD is deployed.

However, under-the-table negotiations between them broke down. Opponents said they would consent if one Seongju resident is allowed to enter the site to monitor the construction projects. The military refused their demand, saying it is a military protection area. 

The Defense Ministry said it will push ahead with the plan and move the construction materials and devices to Seongju on Thursday. 

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio On-Air
  • KBS World Radio On-Air
  • On-Air app is specifically designed for quick and easy access to audio services for KBS World Radio programs in 11 languages.

<

2 / 4

>