Tension Rising over Construction Plan at THAAD Site in Seongju

Tensions are flaring again over the U.S. THAAD missile shield system in South Korea as the military is seeking to bring in construction materials and devices to build additional facilities.



Early on Wednesday, the Ministry of National Defense attempted to garner understanding from six groups opposing the move, including residents of Seongju, North Gyeongsang Province, where THAAD is deployed.



However, under-the-table negotiations between them broke down. Opponents said they would consent if one Seongju resident is allowed to enter the site to monitor the construction projects. The military refused their demand, saying it is a military protection area.



The Defense Ministry said it will push ahead with the plan and move the construction materials and devices to Seongju on Thursday.