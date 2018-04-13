Three Dead, Three Missing in Fishing Boat Collision

2018-04-12

Three Dead, Three Missing in Fishing Boat Collision

Three people died and three others are missing after a local fishing boat collided with a foreign freighter in the Yellow Sea early Thursday.

The Korea Coast Guard said that the 15-ton Korean fishing boat carrying six sailors capsized after colliding with a 498-ton Tanzanian freighter at 12:37 a.m. Thursday in waters about ten kilometers northwest of Shinan, South Jeolla Province. 

The Coast Guard immediately dispatched a salvage ship and sent signals to other vessels near the site of the accident to help rescue efforts. 

One crewman of the Korean fishing boat was found at around 1:25 a.m., not breathing. He died within the hour. Two others were found dead in the fishing boat. A search operation is under way for the three missing sailors. 

