Write : 2018-04-12 10:01:32 Update : 2018-04-12 10:59:44

Former Governor An Indicted on Sexual Offense Charges

The prosecution has indicted former South Chungcheong Governor An Hee-jung without physical detention on charges of sexual assault. 

The Seoul Western District Prosecutors' Office on Wednesday indicted An on charges of sexual assault and harassment by abuse of authority at work. 

An is accused of raping his secretary Kim Ji-eun four times over the course of eight months from June of last year to February this year.

However, similar allegations raised by a female staff member of a think tank founded by the former governor were not included in the charges due to lack of evidence. 

Prosecutors sought an arrest warrant for An twice in late March and early this month. But the court rejected them citing a low risk of him fleeing or destroying evidence.

