1 Dead, 12 Injured After Hot-air Balloon Crashes in Jeju

Write : 2018-04-12 11:02:31 Update : 2018-04-12 11:19:39

One person died and 12 were injured after the hot-air balloon they were in crashed on Jeju Island on Thursday. 

Firefighting and rescue service authorities of Jeju’s eastern region immediately dispatched personnel to the site where the hot-air balloon crashed in Singheung-ri, Seogwipo city after receiving a report from a witness who saw the balloon fall from the sky at around eight a.m. Thursday.

The hot-air balloon was heading toward a ranch in Songdang-ri when it went down. 

Firefighting authorities and police are probing the operating company of the balloon and the passengers to try to find out the cause of the incident.

