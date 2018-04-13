Protesters and Police Clash at THAAD Site

Police have clashed with protesters opposing the deployment of a U.S. missile defense system in South Korea, as they tried to block construction materials and equipment from entering the installation site.



Police mobilized four-thousand personnel from 10:30 a.m. Thursday to disband some 100 protesters and residents who formed a blockade in front of the gate of the base of the U.S.-led Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System, or THAAD, in Seongju County in North Gyeongsang Province.



Some were reportedly injured as police broke up the crowd.



Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry said once the demonstrators are disbanded, it will resume bringing in construction materials and equipment to repair leaky roofs of accommodations for South Korean and U.S. troops stationed at the site and build sewage treatment facilities.



The ministry said living conditions are poor for some 400 troops at the THAAD base, stressing that related construction is vital to improve their situation.





