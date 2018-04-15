Support Center for N. Korean Defectors to Open in 2020

A counseling and support center for North Korean defectors will open in western Seoul in 2020.



The Unification Ministry said Thursday that a ground-breaking ceremony for the Unification Cultural Center will be held in Magok District on Friday morning with the attendance of Vice Minister Chun Hae-sung and local residents.



Over 23 billion won will go into building the seven-story center, which will also house a job training site and a library.



A ministry official expressed hope for the center to serve as a bridge to connect the North Korean defectors with their local communities and also be a stepping stone to usher in a unified era of the two Koreas.