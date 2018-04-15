Survey: Myeong-dong, N Seoul Tower Most Popular Foreign Tourist Hotspots in Seoul

A survey has found that foreign tourists to Seoul are staying in the city for five days on average and their favorite destinations are Myeong-dong and N Seoul Tower.



The Seoul Metropolitan Government on Thursday announced the results of its poll conducted on six-thousand foreign tourists who traveled to the South Korean capital last year.



It found they stayed in Seoul for five days on average, inching up from four-point-nine days in 2016.



Despite China’s retaliatory tourism ban over the deployment of the U.S. THAAD antimissile system in South Korea last year, the average period Chinese tourists spent in Seoul increased by zero-point-six days to five-point-four days.



Among those surveyed, 44-point-three percent said they were visiting Seoul for the second or more time, up from 41-point-seven percent in 2016.



When asked about their favorite activities in Seoul, 79 percent picked shopping, followed by eating at 59-point-one percent and tours of old palaces and other historic sites at 31-point-seven percent.



Around 85 percent said they visited Myeong-dong, while 56-point-five percent said they went to N Seoul Tower.