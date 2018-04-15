More than 600 Reports of Sexual Violence Made via Gov't Special Centers

The government has collected more than 600 accusations of sexual harassment and sexual violence since it opened special reporting and consulting centers last month.



The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family said on Thursday that its special center had received 404 reports of sexual harassment or violence at workplaces between March eighth and Tuesday, including 252 cases in the public sector.



Including reports made via centers installed in other government agencies, including the Ministries of Labor, Education, and Culture, a total of 620 reports were gathered.



The government said it will operate the special centers for the next several weeks, but may extend their mandates or keep them open permanently, if necessary.