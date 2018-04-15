Gori-4 Nuclear Reactor Reactivated after Coolant Leaks Fixed

The government has approved the reactivation of a nuclear reactor more than a year after it was shut down due to coolant leaks.



The Nuclear Safety and Security Commission said on Thursday that the Gori-4 nuclear reactor in Busan can be powered up again, adding it can operate at a normal level if it passes eleven additional checkups.



The reactor was shut down on March 28th last year after refrigerants were found to be leaking.



It said more than 400 liters of coolants leaked for four days, but the leak's impact on the surrounding atmosphere was insignificant.