Police Investigating Korean Air Heiress’ Tantrum during Meeting

Police have launched a probe into allegations that a daughter of Korean Air’s owner abused her power after she threw water at a staffer of an advertisement company during a meeting.



Police of the Gangseo district in Seoul said Friday that it began an investigation into Cho Hyun-min who is an executive at the nation’s largest air carrier and in charge of the company's advertisement projects. She is also the second daughter of Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Yang-ho.



Police plan to investigate exactly what happened and whether the allegations against Cho are true.



The police pledged to sternly deal with cases of power abuse, regardless of rank.



It was reported on Thursday that Cho allegedly yelled and threw water at a manager of an ad agency in a meeting last month, after losing her temper because she was unsatisfied with answers to her questions.



While admitting that parts of the allegations are true, Korean Air said that Cho never threw water at the ad company staffer.



Cho posted an apology on social media on Thursday afternoon amid the escalating controversy over her misbehavior.



Cho is the younger sister of Cho Hyun-ah, who in 2014 received a suspended sentence for an incident dubbed as "nut rage." The older sister ordered the plane that she was on to return to its gate because she was upset about how some macadamia nuts were served to her.