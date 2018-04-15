Fire Authority Issues Highest Alert against Blaze in Incheon Chemical Plant

Fire Authority Issues Highest Alert against Blaze in Incheon Chemical Plant

Fire authorizes have launched efforts to put out a blaze which has broken out at a chemical processing plant in Incheon. 

According to the Incheon Fire Department, a large fire occurred at a chemical processing plant in an industrial complex in Gajwa-dong, western Incheon, at 11:47 a.m. on Friday. 

It issued the highest “third-stage response alert” which, in addition to mobilizing its personnel, demands the mobilization of firefighting personnel and equipment from nearby regions, such as Seoul and Gyeonggi Province.

Approximately 460 firefighters, police officers and other officials are doing their best to extinguish the fire with some 90 units of firefighting and rescue equipment employed, including helicopters. 

The plant processes and treats designated chemicals, such as halogenic waste solvents, used oil and alcohol, for recycling. 

One firefighter was transported to a hospital after suffering a fracture in the right ankle. No other casualties have been reported so far. 

