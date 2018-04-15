Research Finds Trees, Parks Can Reduce Length of Summer

Research conducted in a South Korean city shows that planting trees and building parks can reduce the number of sizzling summer days in the city by more than 50 days.



The National Institute of Environmental Research affiliated with the Environment Ministry inspected “green infrastructure,” or parks or forests, and “grey infrastructure,” or artificial urban structures, in eleven spots in Suwon, south of Seoul, between June 2016 and last May. The study focused on their relationships with different manifestation of seasons in the respective areas.



According to the findings, depending on the size of green infrastructure and grey infrastructure, the areas displayed 30-point-five days of difference in the length of summer on average, with the areas with more green infrastructure having a shorter summer.



The most green area, Sanggwanggyo-dong, had 100 days of summer, 57 days fewer than the least green area, the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Meteorology.