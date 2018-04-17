Gov't to Hold Memorial Ceremony on 4th Anniversary of Sewol Sinking

The government will hold a ceremony on Monday to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the sinking of the Sewol ferry.



The memorial ceremony jointly organized by the Education Ministry and Oceans Ministry is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Hwarang Amusement Park.



The park is located near the memorial established by the government in Ansan City, Gyeonggi Province, home to Danwon High School, where most of the victims were students.



Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, Education Minister Kim Sang-kon and the leaders of ruling and opposition parties will attend the ceremony along with families of the victims and citizens.



A joint funeral for eleven non-student victims will be held at the same time at a park in Incheon. About 300 citizens and officials will attend the service, including Interior Minister Kim Boo-kyum and Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok.



The ill-fated ferry capsized in waters off the country's southwestern island of Jindo on April 16th, 2014, killing 304 people, mostly teenagers on a school trip.