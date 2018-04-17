Police to Question KT Chief in Probe on Illegal Political Funds

Write : 2018-04-16 10:20:40 Update : 2018-04-16 14:15:37

Police to Question KT Chief in Probe on Illegal Political Funds

The chairman of local mobile carrier KT has been summoned for police questioning over his alleged involvement in illegal donations to lawmakers.
 
Police said on Monday that they plan to question KT chief Hwang Chang-gyu as a suspect in a case of illegal political funding. He has been asked to come to the National Police Agency at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. 

The KT chief was allegedly involved with former and incumbent KT executives paying some 90 legislators a combined 430 million won in illegal donations, with company funds, between 2014 and 2017.

Police suspect that Hwang either instructed them to do so or was briefed about it.

