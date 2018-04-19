Local Authorities to Designate Regional Holidays

From now on, days that are historically significant in certain areas can be designated as regional holidays.



The Ministry of the Interior and Safety will draft a regulation on holidays that are set by provincial governments, and begin legislative procedures from Monday including gathering opinions of related agencies.



Once the bill is finalized through deliberation by the Ministry of Government Legislation, it will be promulgated by the first half of the year following Cabinet approval.



Under the bill, provincial authorities can designate historically significant days as regional holidays.



Ordinances will also allow for the public's opinion to be sufficiently reflected during the designation process.