Conflict over Bringing Additional Equipment to THAAD Site Continues

Negotiations over the South Korean military’s bid to bring additional construction materials onto the site of the U.S. THAAD antimissile system in Seongju, North Gyeongsang Province have broken down.



The residents of Seongju and civic groups had intense arguments on Monday with the representatives from the Ministry of National Defense over the deal agreed upon last Thursday to pull out U.S. heavy construction equipment from the THAAD site.



The two sides failed to iron out differences after residents and civic group officials claimed the ministry broke its promise to pull out only private heavy equipment and also took out equipment belonging to the U.S. troops.



The ministry denied that it had made such a promise.



The lingering conflict over the issue is expected to disrupt the ministry’s plan to bring in construction materials and devices to renovate the lodging facilities for the soldiers working on the site.