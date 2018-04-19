PM: Gov't Will Always Remember Sewol, Find out the Truth

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon says the government will learn from the deadly sinking of the Sewol ferry to create a safer country.



Lee made the vow on Monday in a speech at the government’s joint memorial ceremony for the victims of the country's biggest maritime disaster that took place exactly four years ago.



The prime minister said the Moon Jae-in administration will always remember the tragic incident and find the truth behind what went wrong.



Lee said the incident has exposed “embarrassing elements” of the nation, including how society as a whole is insensitive to the lives of people and safety.



He said it taught that an irresponsible and incapable government can cause immense misfortune to the people and that distortion of truth can be a cruel crime.



He then urged the state's special fact-finding committees to do its best to get to the bottom of the ferry sinking and promised the government’s assistance for the victims and the public to recover from the trauma.



The ill-fated Sewol capsized in waters off the country's southwestern island of Jindo on April 16th, 2014, killing 304 people, mostly teenagers on a school trip.