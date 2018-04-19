Korean Air Suspends Owner's Daughter over Power Abuse Scandal

Korean Air Suspends Owner's Daughter over Power Abuse Scandal

Korean Air has temporarily suspended the younger daughter of the company's chairman from her official duties over allegations she abused her power by throwing water at an advertising agency employee.

The nation's largest air carrier said in a press release on Monday that Senior Vice President Cho Hyun-min will be on administrative leave until police announce the result of their ongoing investigation into the case. 

The 35-year-old, who handled the company’s advertising projects, came under fire after an audio file was released earlier this month in which a woman, presumed to be Cho, is heard yelling at an executive-level official. 

It was also found that previously Cho illegally served as an executive for Korean Air’s budget carrier, Jin Air, for six years. A Jin Air official said she stepped down from the post in 2016 over concerns it could create controversy. 

According to the Financial Supervisory Service’s electronic disclosure system, a person named Cho Emily Lee, which is Cho's English name, was reported as one of the executives for Jin Air between March of 2010 and March of 2016.

