Arrest Warrant Sought for Ex-Prosecutor in Sexual Abuse Case

The prosecution has filed for a court warrant to arrest a former senior prosecutor accused of sexually harassing a younger female colleague.



The prosecution on Monday requested the warrant for Ahn Tae-geun, a former director-general at the Ministry of Justice. He was questioned by a team of sexual assault investigators led by prosecutor Cho Hee-jin at the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutor's Office.



They are seeking to charge Ahn with abuse of authority since the statute of limitations has expired for his alleged sexual misconduct.



Ahn is suspected of sexually harassing prosecutor Seo Ji-hyeon at a funeral house in October 2010 and using his influence to transfer her to another office in 2015 after she requested an apology.



Seo's case sparked the #MeToo movement in the country, which continues to spread, uncovering sexual abuse against women by high-profile and powerful figures in South Korea.