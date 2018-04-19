Police Grill KT Chief on Illegal Donation Allegations

The chairman of local mobile carrier KT on Tuesday appeared before police for questioning over his alleged involvement in illegal donations to lawmakers.



Police are grilling KT chief Hwang Chang-gyu at the National Police Agency in Seoul as a suspect in a case of illegal political funding.



Hwang is the first incumbent KT CEO to face questioning since 2002 when the government completed the privatization of the company.



Police suspect the KT chief was involved with former and incumbent executives in paying some 90 legislators a combined 430 million won in illegal donations with company funds, between 2014 and 2017.



Police believe that Hwang either instructed them to make the donations or was briefed about it.