Police Launch Official Probe on Korean Air Owner's Daughter

Write : 2018-04-17 11:30:31 Update : 2018-04-17 13:39:02

Police have launched an official investigation into the younger daughter of Korean Air’s owner who faces allegations of abusing her power by throwing water at an advertising agency employee.

Police of the Gangseo district in Seoul announced on Tuesday that it also requested a travel ban for Cho Hyun-min. 

The police said they decided to launch an official probe after securing testimony that Cho threw water at a manager of an ad agency in a meeting last month.

Korean Air earlier said that Cho had thrown a cup toward the floor but never threw water at the staffer’s face. 

If Cho is confirmed to have thrown water at the employee’s face, she will likely face assault charges.

