Police Raid Police Agencies as Part of Probe on Illegal Online Posting Allegations

Write : 2018-04-17 14:08:57 Update : 2018-04-17 16:43:14

Police Raid Police Agencies as Part of Probe on Illegal Online Posting Allegations

The National Police Agency on Tuesday raided two regional police agencies to look into allegations that they systematically posted online comments supporting government policies during the Lee Myung-bak administration. 

The national agency sent some 20 investigators to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency and the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency at around 9 a.m. 

The raids came after evidence was secured that some officers of the two regional agencies' public security departments were involved in posting the online comments. 

The public security department is charged with probing cases involving violations of the National Security Law and issues regarding North Korean defectors.

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
RSS Service
  • RSS Service
  • You can subscribe to KBS World Radio’s news and other Web contents through RSS

<

3 / 4

>