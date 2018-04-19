Public Firms, Colleges Required to Report Sex Crimes to Authorities

It will now become mandatory for public corporations and universities to report sexual violence cases occurring within their organization to related authorities.



On Tuesday, the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family held a second meeting of a government-wide task force on eradicating sexual harassment composed of officials of 12 related ministries and civic experts.



Following the meeting, the ministry announced follow-up measures to root out sexual violence.



For one, stronger measures will be implemented in the education sector.



The chief or officials serving at a public agency or university will be required to report cases of sexual offense. If they take inappropriate actions, they will face sanctions.



More members, both internal and from outside, will be added to disciplinary committees dealing with sexual violence at universities. Setting a quota on the percentage of women on these committees will also be sought.



The zero tolerance principle against sex crimes committed by civil servants will be applied more extensively.



Also, the measure announced in February to dismiss central government officials who receive penalties of over three million won in fines over sex crimes will apply to provincial government and other officials.