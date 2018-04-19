Seoul Education Authorities to Strengthen Fine Dust Management at Schools

Education authorities in Seoul are aiming to keep the level of fine dust in classrooms at 70 micrograms per cubic meter or lower and will spend tens of billion won over the next couple of years to achieve that goal. 

The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education on Tuesday announced comprehensive measures against fine dust threats to the health of preschoolers as well as primary and high school students. 

Under the plan, the office will try to manage the density of PM10, or dust particles smaller than ten micrometers in diameter, at 70 micrograms per cubic meter. That level is considered to be “moderate” under the Environment Ministry’s criteria for antifine dust measures. 

The office also plans to try and keep the concentration of PM2.5 at or below 35 micrograms per cubic meter. 

To that end, the office said it will spend around 46 billion won by 2020. A portion of the budget will be spent on installing air purifiers in around 13-thousand classrooms at kindergartens, primary schools and special needs schools across the capital before the end of the year.  

