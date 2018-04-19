Relocation of USFK Command to Pyeongtaek to Begin in June

American forces stationed in South Korea will begin relocating from their main headquarters to their new base in Pyeongtaek in June.



The U.S. military media outlet Stars and Stripes on Tuesday quoted US Forces Korea spokesman Chad Carroll as saying the USFK plans to dedicate its new headquarters in late June, marking the beginning of the relocation from the Yongsan Garrison in central Seoul to Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek.



He said the transition will take several months, but the schedule is flexible pending the outcome of ongoing talks between South Korea and the United States.



According to the media outlet, USFK Commander Vincent Brooks has ordered that the relocation be accelerated “to the maximum extent possible.”