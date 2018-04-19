Survey: Many Professors Not Satisfied with Their Job

A new survey indicates that being a faculty member at a college in South Korea is not as satisfying as people may think.



The Kyosu Shinmun(kyosu.net), a newspaper published by three professors' organizations, on Tuesday revealed the result of its survey on 801 professors across the nation between March 28th and April ninth.



Asked about how satisfied they are toward their respective schools, the surveyed, on average, gave 62-point-five on a zero-to-100 scale. Professors at private colleges were less pleased at 58-point-four points, compared with 71-point-four percent for the professors at state-funded colleges.



Not many professors think their job is secure, with 36 percent saying they don’t believe they have bright job prospects. Only a quarter of the professors said they do.



The decrease in the number of school-age children and the prospect of artificial intelligence potentially replacing them were cited as some major reasons behind the general pessimism.