Police Expand Investigation into "Druking" Opinion Rigging Scandal

Police are expanding their probe into an opinion rigging scandal involving alleged supporters of the ruling Democratic Party.



The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said the number of investigative teams handling the case has increased from two to five.



With the added workforce, the police are seeking to investigate an online forum used as a contact point by those involved and on how the cyber entity was financed.



The scandal is being referred to as the “Druking” case after the cyber name of the alleged leader of the public opinion manipulators.



The leader, identified only by his surname Kim, is suspected of using a computer program to artificially increase the number of “like” or “agree” clicks for online comments that were critical of the Moon Jae-in administration.



According to the police, the group wanted the public to believe conservative groups did it in an attempt to manipulate public opinion.



The police believe Kim recruited around 20 to 30 people and delivered instructions through the online forum while providing them with financial assistance.