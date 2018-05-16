Officials Raid Korean Air over New Allegations of Illegal Hiring

Officials Raid Korean Air over New Allegations of Illegal Hiring

The Korea Immigration Service is analyzing data it confiscated during a raid of Korean Air headquarters on Friday related to allegations of illegal employment of foreign housekeepers by the airline's owner family.

Officials are investigating what possible role Korean Air's head office in Seoul and its office in the Philippines may have played in recruiting foreign housekeepers for family that owns the conglomerate. 

Friday's raid of the Korean Air head office at Gimpo International Airport followed allegations that Chairman Cho Yang-ho's family had Filipino industrial trainees dispatched to Seoul, where they may have been illegally employed as residential housekeepers.

