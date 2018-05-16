'Druking' Admits Key Allegations

The central figure in an online opinion rigging scandal has admitted to altering online comments and instructing money be delivered to a former aide of ruling party lawmaker Kim Kyoung-soo.



The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said the influential blogger, known by the surname Kim and the username “druking,” admitted during police probes last Thursday and Friday that he ordered a member of a blog he operates to deliver five million won to a former aide of the ruling party lawmaker. Kim said that in giving the money he expected to receive job favors for his acquaintances.



Kim also admitted to manipulating the number of "like" clicks on some 20-thousand online comments on January 17th and 18th on 676 news stories critical of the Moon Jae-in government.



Police said they executed search warrants for Web portals, Daum and Nate, to preserve evidence after confirming that Kim and his aides had rigged online comments posted on online platforms other than Naver between October 2016 and March of this year.



Police also assessed that the 27 million won in donations that members of the blog that Kim operated gave to Rep. Kim in November 2016 were mostly made within a legal scope.

















