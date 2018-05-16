Cigarette Packs to Carry New Warnings Video

Write : 2018-05-14 14:57:25 Update : 2018-05-15 09:40:07

Graphic warnings on cigarette packages will be updated.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare said on Monday that it chose 12 new photographic images and warning messages to be put on individual cigarette packages. 

The ministry explained that replacing the images is necessary as smokers have now become used to the old warnings.

While issuing the advance notice of the planned replacement, the government said that it will accept public opinions on the new images until the fourth of June before proceeding with the plan in December. 

The government in 2016 started to put gruesome photos related to the ill effects of smoking on cigarette packs, planning to replace the images every two years. 

An official said that the ministry also has plans to consider enlarging the images. 






