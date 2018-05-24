Korean Air Chief's Wife Summoned for Questioning

Korean Air Chairman Cho Yang-ho’s wife has been summoned for questioning next week for alleged physical and verbal abuse.



The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said on Monday that they asked Lee Myung-hee, director of the Ilwoo Foundation, to appear for questioning by 10 a.m. next Monday on assault allegations.



Lee is suspected of insulting and assaulting construction workers in May 2014, when one of the hotels owned by the family-run conglomerate was being remodeled for an expansion.



She is also accused of committing similar verbal and physical assaults against construction workers who were remodeling her house in 2013.



Police recently booked Lee for allegations of assault and obstruction of business, and banned her from leaving the country.

