Gov't Mulls Allowing Soldiers to Use Cell Phones After Daily Duties

The Defense Ministry is considering whether to allow soldiers to use their cell phones and go outside military barracks after their daily duties, starting from next year.



An official said Sunday that the ministry has allowed the use of cell phones on a trial basis for soldiers in four units, including the Defense Communication Command, since April.



The soldiers are allowed to use their mobile phones from 6 to 10 p.m. after completing their daily tasks. During the day, they keep their phones in lockers.



The ministry also plans to scrap the practice of mobilizing soldiers for minor chores such as snow removal, weeding and cleaning.



The ministry decided to hire private firms for such work and has reflected the work in next year’s budget plan. The outsourcing will be introduced on a trial basis next year and expanded to the entire military in stages from 2020.

[Photo : YONHAP News]