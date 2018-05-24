Doctors Hold Rally Against 'Moon Jae-In Care'

South Korean doctors held a massive rally on Sunday to protest the government's plan to extend national medical insurance coverage.



A police estimate of 13-thousand doctors from the Korean Medical Association(KMA) gathered in Seoul, following the first KMA rally which was held last December.



The KMA, the largest body of medical doctors in Korea, is fiercely opposed to the government's plan to increase the coverage of the National Health Insurance, claiming that the quality of treatment could deteriorate.



KMA President Choi Dae-zip said during the rally's opening remarks that the so-called "Moon Jae-in Care" cannot be carried out unless there are feasible plans for obtaining the funds necessary.



The chief added that although the KMA has formed a consultative body with the government, it will immediately stop its talks and move on to protest if the government unilaterally pushes through with the proposed initiative.



Regarding the arrests of doctors from Ewha Womans University Medical Center after the deaths of newborn babies in its intensive care unit, Choi claimed that the arrests are a disgrace to the doctors who dedicated themselves to the care of patients and that criminal law cannot be applied.



After the rally, the doctors marched near the top office and released a letter to the president, asking for the presidential office to act out for the righteous reform of the medical system.



Under the "Moon Jae-in Care" or "Moon Care," the government plans to invest 30-point-six trillion won over the next five years to expand national health insurance coverage for more diseases.

[Photo : YONHAP News]