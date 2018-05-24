Police to Withdraw All Security Personnel for 2 Ex-Presidents

Police have decided to completely withdraw all security personnel assigned to former presidents Chun Doo-hwan and Roh Tae-woo.



Korea National Police Agency Commissioner General Lee Chul-sung announced in a news briefing on Monday that police will slash its security personnel for the two ex-presidents by 20 percent this year before fully withdrawing through next year.



Lee said currently the number of guards assigned to the two former leaders has been reduced from ten to five each.



On the public’s call on police to immediately stop providing security support for Chun and Roh, Lee said he would closely watch whether parliament will okay revisions to a law regarding treatment of former presidents.

[Photo : YONHAP News]