4 to 5 Yr Jail Term Sought for Former Aides to Ex-Pres. Park

The prosecution is seeking a three- to four-year jail term for three former close aides to ex-President Park Geun-hye on charges of helping her receive bribes from the nation’s spy agency before she was removed from office.



In the final trial on the case against the three, dubbed the doorknob trio, at the Seoul Central District Court on Monday, the prosecution asked the court to sentence Lee Jae-man and Ahn Bong-geun to five years in prison each, and Jeong Ho-seong to four years behind bars.



Lee and Ahn were indicted for delivering between 50 and 200 million won monthly from the National Intelligence Service to Park from May 2013 to July 2016.



Jeong, who was recently released after serving his full 18-month sentence on the charge of leaking presidential documents, is facing an additional charge that he, along with Ahn, received 200 million won from the spy agency’s special activities fund in September of 2016 and delivered it to the ex-president.